SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A pedestrian was hit and killed this weekend in Springfield.
On June 17 at 10:35 p.m., the Springfield Police Department responded to 8th Street and North Grand Avenue for a report of a pedestrian that had been struck by a vehicle.
Officers who arrived on scene treated the injured person until he could be transported to HSHS St. John’s Hospital. He did not survive.
The Criminal Investigations Division responded for traffic reconstruction, witness interviews, and collecting any video evidence.
The striking vehicle did not stop but is believed to be a dark colored SUV or truck, police say.
The investigation is ongoing.
The identity of the pedestrian is not being released yet due to the current investigation by the Springfield Police Department and the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217.788.8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217.788.8427.
