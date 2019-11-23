MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - One person is dead after trying to catch a wild animal on Illinois Route 4.
The Illinois State Police say the incident happened just before 5 Friday evening near Sawyerville.
Officials say 44-year-old Brian Cox of Sawyerville was in the road trying to catch a goose. That's when police say a pickup truck, driven by 58-year-old Ricky Gaston Sr. of Staunton, hit Cox.
ISP says Cox was pronounced dead at the scene by the Macoupin County Coroner. The State Police traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the case.