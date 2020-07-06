DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating a car vs. pedestrian crash in Decatur.
Police responded to the area of 22nd and Olive streets Monday night. They confirmed with WAND-TV they are investigating a car vs. pedestrian situation.
A station crew at the scene observed damage to the car, which is a Domino's pizza delivery vehicle. The damage included a front windshield that was entirely broken.
Details about possible injuries are unknown at this time. Authorities confirmed one person was hit.
As of 10:35 p.m. Monday, authorities were allowing one northbound lane of traffic through on 22nd Street. Southbound traffic was stopped between Garfield Avenue and Logan Street.
The station is working to learn more and will update this story as information becomes available.
