SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- According to Union Pacific Railroad, a pedestrian was struck by one of their trains in Springfield.
Springfield police have been notified of the incident, and Union Pacific representatives confirm a man was struck by one of their trains roughly around 3:30 a.m. Sunday near a set of tracks along Monroe St.
Union Pacific also reports the pedestrian was taken to St. John's hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the incident remains under investigation.
At this time, no other information has been made available.
