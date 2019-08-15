SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker has singed a bill to create a license plate that will fund cancer research.
The McClure & Davidsmeyer bill will create a pediatric cancer license plate.
The bill was sponsored by Senator Steve McClure (R-Springfield) and Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer (R-Jacksonville).
Governor Pritzker signed it into law in honor of Jerseyville resident Jonny Wade, who passed away from cancer at age eight.
The legislation authorizes universal special license plates and license plate decals to raise awareness and funds for pediatric cancer treatment and research.
"When I learned about Jonny Wade and his family, I wanted to introduce legislation to help fight pediatric cancer," said Sen. McClure. "His story and the wisdom that he showed during his courageous fight is inspirational, as is his continued fight against cancer through the work of his family. I'm proud that this legislation was my first bill to pass out of the Illinois Senate. It is in honor of Jonny and all the kids in our state who have fought and are fighting cancer." The bill was sponsored by Sen. McClure in the Senate and Rep. Davidsmeyer in the House of Representatives.
"The Wade family mission is to end pediatric cancer through their 'Kids Shouldn't Have Cancer Foundation,'" said Davidsmeyer. "It is unimaginable to know the sorrow that their family has had since the loss of Jonny. However, they have turned their grief into the goal of ending cancer. This specialty license plate will allow all Illinoisans to choose to direct funding towards ending pediatric cancer."
The bill authorizes the Illinois Department of Human Services to issue a decal for pediatric cancer awareness. The funds raised will go to the Pediatric Cancer Awareness Fund which benefits the University of Illinois Cancer Center for pediatric cancer treatment and research.
The decals will have an original issuance fee of $25, with $10 going to the awareness fund and $15 to the Secretary of State Special License Plate Fund.
The renewal fee would be $25 with $23 going to the fund and $2 going to the Secretary of State Special License Plate Fund.