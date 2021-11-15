JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Morgan County health officials announced a pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinic for mid-November.
The health department's clinic will take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 17. It will take place at 559 N. Westgate Ave. in Jacksonville, which is northwest of Jacksonville Memorial Hospital.
Vaccines are available at this clinic for kids in the 5-11 age range. The Pfizer vaccine has been approved in the U.S. for this age group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.