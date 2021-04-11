PEKIN, Ill. (WAND) - Reditus Laboratories in Pekin have identified several COVID variants among hundreds of randomly selected positive COVID-19 samples.
The 321 samples gathered on Wednesday, were collected from March 1 to March 30.
Reditus Laboratories said of the 321 samples, 124 were of B.1.1.7 lineage, better known as the UK (United Kingdom) Variant; two were the South African (B.1.3.5.1) variant; 14 were the Santa Clara (B.1.4.2.7/4.2.9) variant and 16 were the Brazil (P.1) variant. Reditus said the Brazil variant is the most concerning due to it being more transmissible and resistant to vaccines.
Reditus said patients with the Brazil variant identified were from the Central Illinois area including Peoria, Pekin, Morton and Bloomington.
The samples are being sequenced to help the Illinois Department of Public Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention collect valuable information for which variants are becoming more prevalent within the community nd the nation.
