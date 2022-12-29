A fan displays a sign in support of Pelé at a Brazilian fan party before the the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and South Korea, in Doha, Dec. 5, 2022. The 82-year-old Pelé remained in a hospital in San Paulo recovering from a respiratory infection that was aggravated by COVID-19, but the news coming from Brazil early Monday was good. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)