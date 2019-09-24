(WAND) – U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has officially announced the House will move forward with an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.
Her announcement came at 4 p.m. Tuesday, following recent revelations accusing the president of trying to get Ukranian leaders investigate Hunter Biden, the son of former vice president Joe Biden. As NBC News reported, President Trump admitted to temporarily freezing about $400 million in aid for Ukraine in late July, days before a phone call scheduled with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky, but said he did so because he wanted European countries to contribute money along with the United States.
He denied trying to use pressure on Ukranian leadership to probe a political rival on Tuesday, but did admit he discussed Biden with Zelensky.
Pelosi said President Trump “seriously violated” the constitution with his actions. The president issued a response on Twitter:
Such an important day at the United Nations, so much work and so much success, and the Democrats purposely had to ruin and demean it with more breaking news Witch Hunt garbage. So bad for our Country!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019
NBC News said at least 166 Democrats are backing possible impeachment action Tuesday (over two-thirds of a 235-member caucus).