WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 16: Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) questions witnesses during a House Committee on Foreign Affairs hearing looking into the firing of State Department Inspector General Steven Linick, on Capitol Hill on September 16, 2020 in Washington, DC. The foreign affairs committee issued the subpoenas as part of the panel's probe into accusations that Linick was fired while investigating Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's role in a controversial $8 billion weapons sale to Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images)