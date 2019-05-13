SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker is offering to waive penalties and interest for for people and businesses impacted by severe weather and flooding that started April 23.
Taxpayers may request waivers of penalties and interest on state taxes if they cannot file their returns or make payments on time.
Those impacted in the 34 counties declared a disaster are eligible to request a waiver.
"Communities across Illinois continue to be threatened by heavy rains and flooding and the state is committed to doing everything we can to help," said Governor JB Pritzker. "From providing sandbags and other resources to communities to waiving penalties for impacted taxpayers who need more time to file, we want Illinoisans to know the state is on their side. During this time, I urge impacted individuals and businesses to take precautions, help their neighbors, and safely evacuate if necessary."
Taxpayers seeking waivers should send a brief written explanation of why they cannot file on time or pay to the Illinois Department of Revenue.
Taxpayers need to provide their full name, account number (if using a Social Security number, include only the last four digits), mailing address, and an estimate of when they believe they can file or pay their taxes.
Requests may be sent electronically to REV.DisasterRelief@Illinois.gov or via postal mail using the address on the return. Taxpayers who mail their request to IDOR should write "Flood – Spring 2019" on the top of the return in red and include their explanation for penalties and interest abatement request.
Property owners impacted by flooding in the 34 declared counties should contact their county Supervisor of Assessments office if they wish to apply for reassessment due to any property damage.
The counties covered by the disaster declaration include: Adams, Alexander, Brown, Bureau, Calhoun, Carroll, Cass, Fulton, Greene, Grundy, Hancock, Henderson, Jackson, Jersey, Jo Daviess, LaSalle, Madison, Marshall, Mason, Mercer, Monroe, Morgan, Peoria, Pike, Putnam, Randolph, Rock Island, Schuyler, Scott, St. Clair, Tazewell, Union, Whiteside, Woodford.