SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Pentatonix will return to the Illinois State Fair Grandstand Stage.
The show will be on Aug. 14 and will include special guest Rachel Platten.
Pentatonix is a three time Grammy winning a capella group. The group announced its World Tour on Thursday, including a stop in Springfield. So far they've sold around 10 million albums.
Pentatonix performed in 2017 at Illinois State Fair and was the top revenue-maker of all 2017 Grandstand concerts, as well as the second highest ticket-selling concert of the 2017 Fair.
Rachel Platten's single "Fight Song" reached #6 on Billboard's Hot 100 Chart.
Tickets go on sale this Spring. Prices are listed below.
Tier 3 - $45 / Tier 2 - $50 / Tier 1 - $55 / Gen Track - $55 / VIP Track - $75
The Illinois State Fair starts Aug. 8 and runs through Aug. 18.