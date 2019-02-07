State Fair Grounds.png

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Pentatonix will return to the Illinois State Fair Grandstand Stage. 

The show will be on Aug. 14 and will include special guest Rachel Platten. 

Pentatonix is a three time Grammy winning a capella group. The group announced its World Tour on Thursday, including a stop in Springfield. So far they've sold around 10 million albums. 

Pentatonix performed in 2017  at Illinois State Fair and was the top revenue-maker of all 2017 Grandstand concerts, as well as the second highest ticket-selling concert of the 2017 Fair.

Rachel Platten's single "Fight Song" reached #6 on Billboard's Hot 100 Chart. 

Tickets go on sale this Spring. Prices are listed below. 

Tier 3 - $45 / Tier 2 - $50 / Tier 1 - $55 / Gen Track - $55 / VIP Track - $75

The Illinois State Fair starts Aug. 8 and runs through Aug. 18. 

