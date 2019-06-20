DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Two Humboldt penguin chicks were hatched at the Scovill Zoo.
One chick hatched May 12. The second hatched on May 21.
The older chick will be going on exhibit Thursday at 2:30 followed by daily viewings at 11:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. starting Friday, June 21.
The younger chick is off exhibit and doing well. It is expected to be out on exhibit the following week.
Humboldt penguins are native to the South American coast line of Chili and Peru.
They are listed as a vulnerable species due to over-fishing of the Humboldt Current, climate change, and the harvesting of guano (their nesting site material).
Scovill Zoo has 14 Humboldt penguins, including the new chicks.