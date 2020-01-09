(WAND) – Penn Station is giving away free fries.
The sandwich shop said they will give customers a small fresh-cut fry with any sandwich purchase on Jan. 15.
The promotion is being called “Happy New Year from our President.”
“Our fresh-cut fries are one of our most popular and well-known menu items, so they are the perfect way to thank our customers,” said Craig Dunaway, president of Penn Station. “After a busy holiday season, this will be a nice treat for our customers to start a new decade.”
The promotion is available at all restaurants, and no coupon is necessary. You can also order online at penn-station.com and just use the code “FRIES.”
Penn Station is in Springfield, Forsyth, Champaign and Danville.