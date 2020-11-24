(WAND/NBC) - Pennsylvania certified election results Tuesday for Joe Biden.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf tweeted the Pennsylvania Department of State certified the results Tuesday morning and "as required by federal law, I’ve signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris."
"Today's certification is a testament to the incredible efforts of our local and state election officials, who worked tirelessly to ensure Pennsylvania had a free, fair and accurate process that reflects the will of the voters," Wolf added in a statement.
A total of 3,458,229 votes were certified for Biden. There were 3,377,674 certified for Trump.
Trump is pursuing a legal strategy in Pennsylvania, claiming widespread irregularities with mail-in ballots and other problems.
Pennsylvania was expected to certify its election results Monday, but a few counties in the state reported delays. The Secretary of State's office said that votes were submitted by all 67 counties late Monday.
Trump and his allies have filed over 30 lawsuits across the country to contest election results. Many have already been dismissed.
Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico and the District of Columbia, all states won by Biden, are also expected to certify their results on Tuesday. Indiana and North Carolina, where Trump won, are also scheduled to certify on Tuesday.
All states must certify before the Electoral College meets on Dec. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.