ILLINOIS (WAND) - Pennsylvania Senators Bob Casey and Pat Toomey, in a bipartisan effort, worked together in getting data that shows how many nursing homes in the nation are underperforming.
The lawmakers requested data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
According to CMS, the documented facilities are managed with extreme detail by Special Focus Facility Programs, or SFF. A total of 88 nursing homes in the nation are in the program. That means the homes have a "persistent record of poor care" and are made aware to the public.
There are also SFF candidates, nursing homes that qualify to be in the program. There's approximately 400 facilities in the nation. SFF candidate homes aren't usually published. That's why they wanted to shed light on the numbers.
The list includes 22 Illinois nursing homes. A total of 18 of them are SFF candidates. Four of the facilities are in the actual program. In central Illinoiis, two nursing homes are in the program. One facility is in Springfield.
Six nursing homes qualify as candidates. They include facilities in Decatur, Danville and Champaign.
More than a dozen state lawmakers from the House and Senate were pushing for a bill that would penalize homes for staffing violations. It passed the Senate in April. However, at last check, the bill was still in a House committee.
