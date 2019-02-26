DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - On Feb. 16, Nadia Walker passed away from pneumonia at a local hospital.
Her mother, Lavonna Brown-Walker, says Nadia was having stomach pain and she gave her medicine to try to calm the pain. However, the pain kept escalating and the family soon rushed her to the hospital.
She says it was then that doctors informed the parents it was pneumonia. Walker later passed away that same night.
Nadia Walker was a bright, loving, studies girl who attended Garfield Elementary School. She was only 7 years old.
When her former kindergarten teacher, Holly Vice, heard about the passing, she created a penny drive in the school to help Nadia's family with funeral expenses.
This weekend, a service was made on her behalf.
Vice says the school will continue to collect donations until the end of the week for those who want to help out this family.
Donations can be dropped off at the Federal Credit Union at 1102 N. Walnut St. The family is also selling shirts and buttons to honor her.