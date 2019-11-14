SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A bill that would amend the Illinois Pension Code has passed the Senate.
SB 1300 amends the Cook County Article of the Illinois Pension Code.
Under the bill, about 650 separate pension funds for downstate police officers and firefighters would be consolidated into two individual and separate funds. The consolidation would happen over a 30-month transition period.
It is estimated it would save $160 million annually.
It creates the Police Officers' Pension Investment Fund and the Firefighters' Pension Investment Fund.
The bill passed with 42 voting yes and 12 voting no.
Three amendments were made by the House.
The bill also includes provisions concerning the composition of the board of the investment funds; powers and duties; reporting and record keeping; auditing of downstate police and downstate firefighter funds; management of investments; and rulemaking.
It would reduce the amount of training required for trustees under the Downstate Police and Downstate Firefighter Articles and make changes to the calculation of certain survivor's benefits for Tier 2 police and firefighters, the calculation of "final average salary" for Tier 2 police and firefighters, and to the limitation on salary applicable to Tier 2 police and firefighters.
In the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Article, it would authorize certain surviving spouses of annuitants to re-establish rights to a surviving spouse annuity. In the State Employee Article, provides that the alternative retirement annuity provisions apply to a Tier 2 conservation police officer, investigator for the Secretary of State, Commerce Commission police officer, or arson investigator and authorizes those persons to establish up to 8 years of eligible creditable service for past service.
The bill now goes to Governor JB Pritzker's desk.