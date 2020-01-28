3 people, dog dead in Sangamon Co. plane crash

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Three people died in a Sangamon County plane crash, authorities said Tuesday.
Air traffic controllers at the Abraham Lincoln Capitol Airport notified 911 around 3:09 p.m. that an aircraft had crashed. Authorities said several agencies responded to the 3100 block of White Timber Drive and found flames coming from a plane. Nobody was able to approach it.
The Sangamon County coroner's office responded to the scene, where authorities said they discovered three deceased people and a dog.
There were no survivors in the crash and the victims have not yet been identified.
Investigators are waiting on the Federal Aviation Administration for more.
The FAA released the following statement about the crash earlier Tuesday afternoon:
A twin-engine Piper Aerostar went down in a field while on approach to the Springfield, IL, airport this afternoon. The plane departed from Huntsville, AL.
Please contact local officials for information about the condition of the occupants.
The FAA and NTSB will investigate. We will release a tail number after investigators verify it at the crash site.
The crash happened about seven miles southeast of the airport.
WAND-TV has a crew heading to the scene to gather more details as they become available.