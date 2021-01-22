DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - On Friday, the Macon County Health Department administered 500 COVID-19 vaccines for people who qualify in the 1B phase.
Phase 1B includes people who are 65 and older, along with frontline essential workers, such as teachers and grocery store employees.
On Thursday night, people already started to line-up for the clinic that opened Friday morning in Progress City. Garry and Christine Cutler said after watching WAND Thursday night, they hurried over to get in line.
"(At) 6:30, quarter to 7, we came up here and got in line," said Garry.
The two are 70 years old and said they would start their care every couple of hours and eat a snack while they camped overnight.
"We've got grandchildren that live in town, we haven't been able to see or we have chosen to not get close to them and we are just really anxious to touch them," said Christine.
Cars parked bumper to bumper as the Macon County Health Department began administering the first dose of the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine. Brandi Binkley, public health administrator in Macon County, recalled the first vaccine held for people in Phase 1A back in December.
"It was very efficient. People were very happy that they were able to get through, but of course there is a wait anytime you have something like this and there are a lot of people who want a small amount of something," she said.
The MCHD said it plans to roll out an online registration for one of its future clinics. All information about when the next clinic can be found on the health department's Facebook page.
