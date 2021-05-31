DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One person was taken to a hospital after a Decatur crash between a car and pickup truck.
Firefighters were called at 5:52 p.m. to the area of 20th Street and Wood Street. Firefighters confirmed one person was injured and added the pickup truck driver refused treatment.
The extent of the victim's injuries is unknown.
A red car the scene had heavy damage to its front, while a pickup truck was also damaged.
The station is working to learn more about what happened in this crash.
