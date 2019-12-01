NEW ORLEANS (WAND) - Two people are in critical condition after 10 people were shot early Sunday in New Orleans famous French Quarter.
Police initially said 11 were injured but clarified that it was 10.
According to NBC News, police say no arrests have been made with the motive being unclear. One person was detained, but their connection to the incident is unclear.
The shooting happened on a busy commercial block of Canal Street that has streetcar tracks and is surrounded by hotels.
Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said police were quick to respond because police presence was increased for the Bayou Classic, the annual Thanksgiving weekend rivalry football game played between Grambling State and Southern University at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Ferguson said a $5,000 reward is available to anyone with information that leads to an arrest of the suspect.
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said the city would do everything in its power to punish whoever is responsible for the shooting and support the victims.