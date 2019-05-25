EDGAR CO., Ill. (WAND) – Dozens of people were taken to jail in Edgar County Friday night.
The Edgar County Sheriff’s Office says it all started with a report of cars blocking a road south of Vermilion. That’s where officials say they discovered a large underage drinking party.
Officials say around 72 people were taken to the jail by bus. An ambulance was also called for three people with alcohol-related emergencies. The Sheriff’s Office says it takes underage drinking seriously and it will not be tolerated.
More details are expected at the beginning of next week. WAND will continue to follow this story.