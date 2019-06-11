SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - People are being warned about the dangers of blue-green algae and being told to be aware if they plan on spending time near Illinois.
The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Public Health are reminding people that water conditions are ideal for blue-green algae growth.
Blue-green algae (also known as cyanobacteria) are microscopic organisms that naturally occur in lakes and streams.
Rapid growth of algae is referred to as a "bloom."
Most blue-green algae are harmless, but some can produce toxic chemicals that can make you and your pets sick.
Sensitive individuals, including young children, the elderly, and people with compromised immune systems are most at risk to adverse health effects from algal toxins.
Symptoms of exposure to algal toxins include rashes, hives, diarrhea, vomiting, coughing, or wheezing. More severe symptoms may result from longer or greater amounts of exposure.
People who plan to spend time in or on Illinois lakes or rivers this summer are advised to avoid contact with water that:
• looks like spilled, green or blue-green paint;
• has surface scums, mats, or films;
• is discolored or has green-colored streaks; or
• has greenish globs suspended in the water below the surface.
People are also advised to keep children and pets out of the water.
Do not allow pets to drink from the water and do not allow them to lick their fur after swimming in water containing a blue-green algae bloom.
If you or your pet has contact with water you suspect may have a blue-green algae bloom, rinse off with clean, fresh water as soon as possible.
If you are concerned you have symptoms that are a result of exposure to algal toxins, contact your health care provider or call the Illinois Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222.