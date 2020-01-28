MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. (WAND) - A Peoria man and an Iowa woman were arrested in Arizona's biggest meth bust ever.
Police seized close to 400 pounds of methamphetamine.
Maurius Montez Mason, 38, of Peoria, and Julie Jeannie Mason of Burlington, Iowa, 52, were pulled over as they were driving on Interstate 15 just south of Littlefield, Arizona on Friday, Jan. 24.
During the stop, troopers found 362 pounds of meth with a street value of $4.1 million.
They were charged with possession of a dangerous drug and transportation of a dangerous drug. They were booked into Mesquite, Nevada Police Detention.