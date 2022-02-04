PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - A man wanted in connection to a Peoria officer-involved shooting has been arrested.
Illinois State Police said Peoria police arrested 43-year-old Carlos D. Jones on the evening of Thursday, Feb. 3. Troopers said police observed him exiting a residence in the 700 block of S. Warren St. and getting into the passenger side of a pickup truck.
Jones was taken into custody after a traffic stop led to a brief foot pursuit. He is in the Peoria County Jail.
Authorities said Jones was involved in a shooting that occurred after midnight on Jan. 31 in the 1200 block of E. McClure Ave. in Peoria.
Jones was considered armed and dangerous when he was wanted.
Anyone with information in the case should contact Peoria police at (309)673-4521, Illinois State Police Zone 4 Investigations at (309)693-5015, Tip411, or Crime Stoppers at 673-9000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.