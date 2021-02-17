PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - A Peoria Police officer was injured Wednesday morning after he lost control of his squad car and ran into the front of a McDonald's.
WEEK reports the officer's injuries were minor.
The crash happened around 6:25 a.m. The officer was driving north on North Western Ave. near Rohmann.
The officer ran off the road and hit the front of the McDonald's, Dotson said.
WEEK said there is significant structural damage to the building.
The officer was taken to the hospital.
The cause of the crash is being investigated.
