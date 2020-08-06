PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - A Peoria strip club was forced to close its doors this weekend after a "COVID-19 exposure."
Big Al's Speakeasy temporarily closed Tuesday, Aug. 4 to undergo a deep cleaning and sanitization process.
"Since the beginning of Phase IV, we have been actively monitoring the health of our employees for COVID-19 symptoms in accordance with Health Department and CDC recommendations," the business posted on Facebook.
"We are now taking the extra precautionary step of having all employees tested for COVID-19 before returning to work."
Big Al's Speakeasy will reopen to the public on Tuesday, Aug. 11 for normal business hours.
