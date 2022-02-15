DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A new bill has surfaced in the legislature that, if passed, could provide DCFS workers some means of defending themselves when confronted with dangerous domestic violence or child custody cases.
The measure (SB 4165) is sponsored by State Senator Steve McClure (R) Springfield. A companion bill (HB 5688) has been filed in the House by Representative Sandy Hamilton, (R) Springfield. Both pieces of legislation would give DCFS case workers the ability to use pepper spray or mace as a means of defending themselves in an attack. The Illinois State Police would be required to train those DCFS workers.
The bills come as two DCFS workers have been killed in recent years. In January of this year Deidre Silas was murdered in Sangamon County. In February of 2018 Pamela Knight died of injuries suffered in an attack attempting to take a child into protective custody.
