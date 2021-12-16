WASHINGTON (WAND) - A company is recalling nearly 11,000 pounds of ready-to-eat pepperoni products that may contain bacteria.
Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp. , which has been doing business as Margherita Meats Inc., announced the recall, which includes about 10,990 pounds of pepperoni products. The unsliced pepperoni was produced and packaged on June 17, per the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The specific affected products are eight ounce plastic shrink-wrapped packages containing pepperoni called "Margherita PEPPERONI" with lot code P1931C and a "use by date" of Dec. 14 on the label.
The subject-to-recall products have establishment number "EST. 19" in the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to retail locations nationwide.
The Department of Defense had notified the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) it found Bacillus cereus in routine product testing. B. cereus is a toxin-producing microorganism that can cause diarrhea and vomiting in people. There is a risk of more severe illness in people with compromised immune systems.
Usual treatment for it includes vigorous rehydration and other supportive care, including antibiotics.
There are no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from consumption of these products. Those concerned about possible injury or illness should reach out to their health care provider.
Officials are concerned some products may be in consumer pantries or refrigerators. People who have purchased these products are urged to not consume them and and instead throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.
