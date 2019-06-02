US. (WAND) - Perdue farms is reaclling 31,703 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products.
Announced Friday, the recall applies to Perdue's Simply Smart Organics refrigerated gluten-free breaded chicken breast tenders, refrigerated whole grain chicken breast strips, and refrigerated whole grain chicken breast nuggets.
Two other products under Perdue's brand Chef Quik: the frozen, fully cooked, breaded chicken tenders, boneless tender shaped, chicken breast patties with rib meat, and the frozen, fully cooked, whole grain chicken breast strips, strip shaped, breaded chicken breast patties with rib meat.
Products were recalled due to potential contamination with foreign materials (bone found in the meat).
Friday's recall applies to items produced on March 21 with the UPC bar codes 072745-001437, 072745-001642, 072745-002656, 22143, and 77265.
Perdue says the contaminated items are no longer in the store. So the recall applies mainly to food remaining in people's freezers.