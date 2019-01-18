Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Generally cloudy. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers this evening and steady snow likely after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected.