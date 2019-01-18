(WAND) - Perdue Foods is recalling over 68,000 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken nuggets.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Services says the product might contain wood.
The recall includes 22-ounce packages of Perdue's gluten-free SimplySmart Organics breaded chicken breast nuggets. The best buy date is 10/25/2019 and the UPC bar code is 72745-80656.
At this time there have been no reports of people getting sick.
Perdue was notified of the issue on Thursday after getting three complaints from customers saying they found wood pieces in bags of the chicken nuggets.