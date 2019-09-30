(WAND) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning pet owners not to feed their pets any Performance Dog frozen raw pet food.
A sample tested positive for Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes.
Two samples collected during an inspection of Bravo Packing, Inc., the manufacturer of Performance Dog raw pet food, tested positive for Salmonella and/or L. mono.
The product that entered the marketplace is Performance Dog raw pet food, lot code 072219, sold to customers frozen in two-pound pouches.
However, the FDA is telling pet owners not to use any Performance Dog frozen raw pet food produced on or after July 22, 2019. If you have any Performance Dog product that you purchased after July 22, 2019, throw it away.
Salmonella and L. mono can affect both human and animal health.
Bravo Packing, Inc. Performance Dog products are sold frozen in two-pound plastic pouches. Lot codes are printed on the outside of the boxes used to distribute the product, but the lot codes are not printed on the individual sealed plastic pouches.
If you use this product, clean your refrigerator, freezer, and any surfaces bowls, utensils, pet bedding, toys, or other items that may have come into contact with the food.
Because animals can shed the bacteria in the feces when they have bowel movements, it is important to clean up the animal’s feces in yards or parks where people or other animals may become exposed.
Salmonella is a bacterium that can cause illness and death in humans and animals, especially those who are very young, very old, or have weak immune systems.
Symptoms in people include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps.
Pets do not always display symptoms when infected with Salmonella, but signs can include vomiting, diarrhea (which may be bloody), fever, loss of appetite and/or decreased activity level.
Listeria monocytogenes is a bacterium that can cause illness and death in humans and animals, especially those who are pregnant, very young, very old, or have weak immune systems.
Symptoms in people can include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions in addition to fever and muscle aches.
Pregnant women typically experience only fever and other flu-like symptoms, such as fatigue and muscle aches. However, infections during pregnancy can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection of the newborn.
Pregnant women and their newborns, adults age 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to get sick with listeriosis.
L. mono infections are uncommon in pets, but they are possible. Symptoms may include mild to severe diarrhea; anorexia; fever; nervous, muscular and respiratory signs; abortion; depression; shock; and death. Pets do not need to display symptoms to be able to pass L. mono on to their human companions. Infected pets can shed L. mono in their feces and saliva without showing signs of being sick, further contaminating the household environment.