(WAND WEATHER) - Stormy weather is on the way to Central Illinois.
After a nice, long stretch of warm, dry weather, showers and storms are on the way as we head into the weekend.
Morning sunshine Friday will give way to more clouds with a few storms approaching our northwestern hometowns this evening.
We'll see a better chance of scattered showers and storms tonight.
By Saturday afternoon and evening, some of the storms across Central Illinois could become strong to severe.
More scattered showers are expected Sunday.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.