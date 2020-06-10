DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities are searching for a person accused of firing gunshots at a home Tuesday night.
Officers said security video from a nearby house in the 1600 block of W. Packard St. showed a car stopping and a person getting out. This person fired multiple gunshots at a residence.
The report came in to Decatur police between 11 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Police found a total of 23 shell casings in the area, including 13 of one caliber and 10 of another caliber.
There were no injuries.
Law enforcement is searching for the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Decatur police at (217)424-2711.
