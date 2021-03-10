GREENUP, Ill. (WAND) - A person was airlifted with injuries following a huge crash in Greenup that involved five semis and one pickup truck.
It happened on Interstate 70 eastbound at milepost 117 Tuesday at 4:40 p.m.
Police said a semi driven by Guramritpal Singh, 23, of Etobicoke, Ontario was traveling eastbound on I-70 near milepost 117.
Traffic was stopped due to an earlier crash that happened east of that location.
Police said four other semis and a pickup truck were all stopped, bumper to bumper in the traffic when Singh rear ended one of the semis with enough force it caused a chain reaction crash where they all hit the rear end of the vehicle in front of them.
Singh was airlifted from the crash with serious injuries.
The driver of one of the other semis, Charantjit Sandhu, 42, of Grant Ford, Ontario was taken by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.
All of the other drivers refused medical treatment.
Due to recovery and towing of all the vehicles, eastbound lanes were closed until about 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Singh was issued a citation for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid a Crash.
