BLUE MOUND, Ill. (WAND) - A person who was airlifted from a crash in Blue Mound Thursday night was not injured as badly as first thought.
The Macon County Sheriff's Office said, deputies responded to a crash near Route 48 and West Seiberling Street in Blue Mound at 11:40 PM Thursday.
A preliminary investigation indicated that a Pontiac Grand Pix was headed north on IL 48 when it ran off the side of the road, hit a tree, utility pole, outbuilding and a parked camper.
A passenger was flown by helicopter to an area hospital. However, officials told WAND News that person was not injured as badly as first thought and only had minor injuries.
The driver was arrested for driving under the influence.
Debris from the crash also damaged a garage.