CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Someone climbed out of a second story window to escape an apartment fire in Champaign.
The Champaign Fire Department was called to the 1600 block of W. Bradley Ave., Wednesday around 9:30 p.m.
Smoke was coming from a 2nd floor apartment in building "N". Crews quickly extinguished a small fire in the living room using a fire extinguisher.
The resident had escaped the apartment from a 2nd floor window before firefighters got there.
No one was injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.