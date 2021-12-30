CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - A resident had to escape from a bedroom window because of smoke conditions from a fire, according to the Charleston Fire Department.
In a release, the Charleston Fire Department said it was dispatched at 4:30 a.m. to the 1200 block of Reynolds Drive for a report of a possible structure fire.
When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the home. They began working shorthanded, because of multiple EMS called at the same time, according to the department. Crews were able to make entry and get the fire under control.
Additional manpower was requested and the fire damage was contained to a closet area where the furnace was located.
The rest of the house had smoke and water damage due to extensive overhaul to put out hotspots.
A person was inside the house when the fire started and had to escape through a bedroom window because of smoke conditions, according to the department.
No one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.