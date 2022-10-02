RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A patient has been extracted from a car and taken to a hospital following an accident on I-72 near the 107 mile marker Sunday morning, according to the Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37 Facebook page.
Riverton FP was assisted by Dawson FP and Springfield FD in removing the individual from the car around 7:42 a.m. Sunday.
Dawson Fire Protection tells WAND News at I-72 westbound was shut down for 20-30 minutes Sunday morning.
Their Facebook page says E1401 responded with 5 members.
At 7:51 a.m. Sunday, Springfield FD posted a Facebook comment saying the patient had been extracted was being taken to the hospital via the ambulance.
WAND News will update this article as more information becomes available.
