Person hit by train - Champaign

Photo: The News-Gazette

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police say a person injured when a train hit them in Champaign is expected to survive. 

The man had non-life-threatening injuries and was hospitalized after it happened after 9 a.m. Thursday near Neil and Stadium. He was still receiving treatment before 1 p.m., The News-Gazette reports

Responders had cleared the scene by 10 a.m. 

Police are saying the freight train was moving at a reduced speed at the time. They told the newspaper they don't believe what happened was an accident. 

More information about what led to the train hitting the man are unknown.