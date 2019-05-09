CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police say a person injured when a train hit them in Champaign is expected to survive.
The man had non-life-threatening injuries and was hospitalized after it happened after 9 a.m. Thursday near Neil and Stadium. He was still receiving treatment before 1 p.m., The News-Gazette reports.
Responders had cleared the scene by 10 a.m.
Police are saying the freight train was moving at a reduced speed at the time. They told the newspaper they don't believe what happened was an accident.
More information about what led to the train hitting the man are unknown.