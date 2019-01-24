RICHLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - One person was hospitalized after a crash in Richland County.
Police responded to IL 130 and Richland County 1800 N. (Dundas Lane) around 7:45 a.m. Thursday.
23-year-old Alexis Gillespey from Cowden, Illinois and 39-year-old Steven Atwood, Jr. of Olney, Illinois were both driving south on IL 130 at Richland County 1800 N.
Police said a semi slowed down to make a turn east onto Richland County 1800 N.
They said Gillespey failed to slow down and rear-ended Olney's vehicle.
Gillespey was taken to Richland Memorial Hospital and cited for failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident.