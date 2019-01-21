CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A person is in the hospital after a report of shots fired in Champaign.
Police responded to the Red Fox convenience store, located at 2000 N. Market St., before 5:30 p.m. Monday. Officers could only confirm a report of shots fired in repeated attempts by WAND-TV to reach law enforcement.
It’s unclear if the person hospitalized with a gunshot wound is connected to the police presence at Red Fox.
The station has placed calls with police and will update this developing story as more information becomes available.