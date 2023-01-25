Person in custody in Planned Parenthood arson investigation

PEORIA, Ill. (25 NEWS NOW) - The FBI Springfield Office confirms to 25News that a person is in custody in connection with an arson earlier this month at the Planned Parenthood Health Center in Peoria.
The fire happened at the office on Knoxville late on January 15th. Firefighters and paramedics responded around 12:15 a.m., finding flames and smoke coming out of a front window. After putting it out, firefighters searched the building and found no one inside, but a firefighter was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Total damages are estimated at around $150,000.
Planned Parenthood officials add that they are actively working on rescheduling patients to a health center of their choice or a telehealth visit. They are also offering transportation assistance for those who need it. The closest health center is in Bloomington.
In a statement to 25News, the FBI Springfield office says they will file a complaint on Wednesday to formally arrest the unnamed male subject on federal charges. The name of the subject in custody is not being released at this time.
