VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Vermilion County reported a new death from COVID-19 and a new case Tuesday.
The new case is a resident in their teens.
A resident in their 70s who tested positive around Easter and was recently hospitalized has died.
This brings the number of cases in Vermilion County to 18.
Monday, Vermilion County reported a pre-schooler and two residents in their 20s had contracted the virus.
As of Monday, eight of the confirmed cases in the county had been released from isolation.
