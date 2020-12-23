EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - A person was injured when they confronted a home invader Tuesday night in Effingham.
Police were called to an apartment complex in the 100 block of Hendelmeyer Avenue around 7 p.m. for a home invasion.
A suspect had come into the garage while the resident was home.
The homeowner confronted the suspect and sustained minor injuries, because of the confrontation.
The resident fled the residence to call 911. Officers entered the residence and detained Dylan M. Hampton, 31, of Louisville.
Hampton was arrested for Home Invasion, Aggravated Battery and Possession of a Controlled Substance and was incarcerated at the Effingham County Jail.
