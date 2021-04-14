IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A person is dead after their truck was struck by a train in Iroquois County Tuesday night.
It happened around 11:30 p.m. at 1200 N. Rd. at 2120 E. Rd.
Police said a GMC truck was going west on 1200 N. when it approached the train crossing and failed to stop for the activated stop arm and flashing lights.
The truck was hit by a northbound train, and the driver of the truck was killed.
The driver's name has not yet been released, pending notification of kin.
