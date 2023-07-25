VIRDEN, Ill. (WAND) - A person who was struck and killed by a train July 20 has been identified.
Emergency crews were called out for a deadly crash after a train struck a truck in Virden. The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office along with the Auburn Police Department, Divernon Police Department, and Virden Fire Department were called to a deadly accident in the 8700 block of the Macoupin County Line Road.
A train from the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad Company was headed northwest on the tracks.
While the train was in motion, a flatbed pickup truck tried to cross the tracks in front of the train, police said.
The truck was occupied by a 66-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman.
The truck caught fire after being hit by the train.
The man, who has been identified as William Jeffrey of Chatham, was found dead at the scene of the accident.
The woman was transported to an area hospital by ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries.
The accident remains under investigation.
