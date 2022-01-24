BUFFALO, Ill. (WAND) - investigators have identified a 73-year-old woman who was killed in a Buffalo fire.
Early Saturday morning, Sangamon County responders came to the 11000 block of Cass Road and found a home engulfed in flames. Responders were not immediately sure if there was anyone in the home due to damage after the fire was extinguished.
The body of Elaine G. Miller was found in the remnants of the home about 12:24 p.m. Saturday after the state fire marshal's office came to the scene. Preliminary autopsy results said she died of carbon monoxide intoxication from smoke inhalation.
The Sangamon County Coroner's Office, the county's sheriff's office and the state fire marshal's office are investigating.
