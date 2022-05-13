COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - One person was killed when a motorcycle and tow truck collided in Coles County.
Illinois State Police were called to US 45 and 250N Thursday just before 5 p.m.
The driver of the motorcycle, 69-year-old Michael McKenna of Mattoon, was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive.
The driver of the tow truck, 51-year-old Wesley A. Doty of Mattoon, refused medical attention.
Police said Doty was stopped, facing south on US Route 45, waiting to make a left turn onto Coles County 250N. They said McKenna was traveling north on US Route 45 at the same spot. They said Doty turned left into the path of the motorcycle. The motorcycle then hit Doty's passenger side.
McKenna was airlifted to the hospital.
Doty was cited for failure to yield and driving out of classification.
All lanes were closed for the investigation, but were reopened around 9:30 p.m.
